Cultivated by Flying Dutchman, Arctic Sun is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid of Skunk #1 and White Widow. These two crosses create a pungent fuel-like tang with floral undertones. When consumed, a robust burst of euphoria and energy comes through, stimulating both social interaction and creativity. Patients often look to this strain for relief of chronic pain, sleeplessness, and muscle spasms.
