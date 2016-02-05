ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Arctic Sun
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Arctic Sun

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 6 reviews

Arctic Sun

Arctic Sun

Cultivated by Flying Dutchman, Arctic Sun is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid of Skunk #1 and White Widow. These two crosses create a pungent fuel-like tang with floral undertones. When consumed, a robust burst of euphoria and energy comes through, stimulating both social interaction and creativity. Patients often look to this strain for relief of chronic pain, sleeplessness, and muscle spasms.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

Show all

Avatar for ckillerx
Member since 2016
I was so into Blue Dream but my dealer ran out of it and had to try new things. The flavor is strong and like amoniac. You won't get the so high, so you can do it in the day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxed
Avatar for TangerineGirl
Member since 2016
mild high, good for day use. slight creative influences, too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for Saugacityhazynights
Member since 2016
This strain actually tastes like Arctic sun lol I don't know how to describe that but the taste is quite nice. Not a very energetic high more of a head rush but not a couch lock either.. Keeping this for those strange cold nights
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Eolhc8750
Member since 2016
really interesting high.. energized yet relaxed at the same time. I could go run a mile or take a nap depending on which I pursued. decent taste, but burns a lot compared to other strains.. decent for day time use if you have stuff to do - no effects of couch lock
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticRelaxed
write a review

Find Arctic Sun nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Arctic Sun nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Arctic Sun
User uploaded image of Arctic Sun
User uploaded image of Arctic Sun
User uploaded image of Arctic Sun
User uploaded image of Arctic Sun

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Arctic Sun

Products with Arctic Sun

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Arctic Sun nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: White Smurf, Arctic Sun, Titan’s Haze, God’s Bubba, and More
New Strains Alert: White Smurf, Arctic Sun, Titan’s Haze, God’s Bubba, and More