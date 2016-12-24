A sativa-dominant hybrid of unknown origin, Area 51 has a sweet smell with citrus and floral undertones and a smooth flowery smoke. Area 51 is a potent strain that will give consumers an immediate feeling of euphoria along with a relaxed yet motivated mental focus.
