  3. Area 51
Hybrid

4.4 45 reviews

Area 51

Area 51

A sativa-dominant hybrid of unknown origin, Area 51 has a sweet smell with citrus and floral undertones and a smooth flowery smoke.  Area 51 is a potent strain that will give consumers an immediate feeling of euphoria along with a relaxed yet motivated mental focus.

28 people reported 216 effects
Happy 67%
Relaxed 67%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 57%
Focused 39%
Stress 35%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 17%
Pain 14%
Bipolar disorder 14%
Dry mouth 32%
Dizzy 14%
Dry eyes 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

45

Avatar for EhEhRon
Member since 2016
House strain of Detroit's Area 51 dispensary. This citrus smelling strain is a go to of mine for back pain relief (high CBD) and an uplifting high.
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Area 51 (the base) & Area 51 (the bud) have one thing in common & that is a lot about them is unknown. This super rare Hybrid comes from unknown parents & a THC level of 20%. I felt happy, uplifted, lazy, & relaxed from these firm buds that were light green with some medium green. The buds were encr...
Avatar for Redeye79
Member since 2014
This had some negatives and positives. The taste was disgusting it had a very musky,earthy almost moldy taste like poorly cured bud. The effects were very heady and satisfying. The appearance was amazing and the smell had a slight trace of citrus. Overall the taste killed it for me to vape so I will...
Avatar for grrrnico
Member since 2018
I made myself get up out of bed; sit at my desk with my laptop; figure out how to create an account with leafly; finally remember why I came to sit at my desk in the first place; and write a review when I never do because Area 51 is AMAZZZING!!!!!!!!! Smell MMMMMmmmmMMMmmm I wish I coul...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
