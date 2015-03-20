ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Arjan's Ultra Haze #1
Sativa

4.9 16 reviews

Arjan's Ultra Haze #1

Arjan's Ultra Haze #1

Arjan’s Ultra Haze #1 is a Dutch sativa bred by Green House Seeds, who combined Neville’s Haze with landrace strains from Cambodia and Laos. With mellow effects that stay cerebrally centered, this strain is perfect for those seeking introspective, meditative moments or a light, active buzz. Four Cannabis Cup placements have won Arjan’s Ultra Haze #1 a sterling reputation, but growers will have to wait with agonizing patience for its buds to finish their 13 weeks of flowering.

Lineage

Strain parent
Neville's Haze
parent
Strain
Arjan's Ultra Haze #1

