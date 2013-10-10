ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Armageddon
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Armageddon

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

3.7 43 reviews

Armageddon

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 43 reviews

Armageddon

Armageddon sounds pretty intimidating and while this strain is potent, consumers come down from its intense mental lift to find the world still exists—it just feels a little more relaxing. This strain’s plants flower quickly at 8 weeks and produce high yields of multi-colored buds that smell strongly of woodsy citrus. The citrus notes carry over into the taste, which is diverse and includes cheese and some fruitiness as well. Armageddon tends to have medium-high to high THC levels, packing a powerful punch for some consumers while others find the initial head effects great for day use and stimulating conversation. Eventually Armageddon mellows into solid body relaxation to finish off its exceptionally long buzz.

Effects

Show all

31 people reported 202 effects
Happy 54%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 48%
Hungry 29%
Uplifted 29%
Pain 29%
Stress 25%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 22%
Headaches 16%
Dry mouth 32%
Dizzy 16%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

43

write a review

Find Armageddon nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Armageddon nearby.

Photos

Show all

Products with Armageddon

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Armageddon nearby.

Good reads

Show all

10 Great Cannabis Strains for Breast Cancer Patients
10 Great Cannabis Strains for Breast Cancer Patients