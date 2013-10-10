Armageddon sounds pretty intimidating and while this strain is potent, consumers come down from its intense mental lift to find the world still exists—it just feels a little more relaxing. This strain’s plants flower quickly at 8 weeks and produce high yields of multi-colored buds that smell strongly of woodsy citrus. The citrus notes carry over into the taste, which is diverse and includes cheese and some fruitiness as well. Armageddon tends to have medium-high to high THC levels, packing a powerful punch for some consumers while others find the initial head effects great for day use and stimulating conversation. Eventually Armageddon mellows into solid body relaxation to finish off its exceptionally long buzz.