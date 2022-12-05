Aspen Dreamz
Aspen Dreamz is a weed strain that crosses GMO Zkittlez x White MAC. That's a good idea. It's part of the GC Uniques line from Good Chemistry Nurseries. Aspen Dreamz has a pine and floral aroma with a piney and earthy taste. Consumers of Aspen Dreamz have reported sensations of energy and relief.
