A chemy cultivar from the team at Ethos Genetics, GMO Zkittlez is a cross of GMO Cookies and (Zkittlez x OG Kush). This strain offers an intense heavy high that’s perfect for late night sessions when your bed or a comfy couch is close by. Delicious diesel and candy terps will make their way into your dreams.
