stock photo similar to Atomic Banana
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Atomic Banana

Atomic Banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Atomic and Banana OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Atomic Banana is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by 13 Hills, the average price of Atomic Banana typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Atomic Banana’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Atomic Banana, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Atomic Banana

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Atomic Banana products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Atomic Banana near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight