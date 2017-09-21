ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 10 reviews

Atomic

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

Atomic

Atomic by Bomb Seeds is a deep blend of potent genetics. OG Kush was crossed with Chemdawg, which was then crossed with THC Bomb to create Atomic. This blend of THC-dominant genetics lends Atomic potency that isn’t meant for everyone. Be warned that this intense high hits with a rush to the head and settles into a long-lasting body stone that evaporates stress and worries. Atomic has a fair yield and a Kushy flavor that is thick with gas and forest aromas. Enjoy Atomic after you clear your schedule as its effects may change your plans. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

10

Show all

Avatar for LaHulk
Member since 2017
Smells very earthy but what it lacks in smell makes up from the full body high relaxation, quite euphoric as well. Smooth
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for elliotgalbraith
Member since 2014
First impressions of the bud is it’s beautiful, big, tight buds. It’s aroma is nothing to brag about, which isn’t a bad thing when it comes down to it. Smoking it is nice, very smoky hits that taste light and pleasant. This does not taste like it’s parent strains at all, it’s a stand-alone strain....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Leorofe
Member since 2016
It is actually pretty good but to heavy for my taste. I would've rated with 5 staers if it wasn't for the headache.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for C420bomb
Member since 2015
Definitely not a strong aroma but high is great.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for lightsnorthern
Member since 2015
definitely one of my favourites. i kinda like the hint of fucking just dank nugget. it’s just crazy good. i have a lot of pain shit going on from a college hockey injury. then slipped disc in my back somewhere up by l7 or whatever idk. i don’t take pain medication so the most i can do is bud and val...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
more reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
THC Bomb
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Atomic

