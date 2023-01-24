Aurora Haze
stock photo similar to aurora haze
THC 20%CBG 1%Caryophyllene
Aurora Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Aurora Haze potency is higher THC than average.
Aurora Haze is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Aurora Haze - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Aurora Haze
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Aurora Haze strain effects
Aurora Haze strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Aurora Haze products near you
Similar to Aurora Haze near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—