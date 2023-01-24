Aurora Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Aurora Haze.
Aurora Haze strain effects
Aurora Haze strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Aurora Haze reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Aurora Haze
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in