Axilla
Axilla is a rare indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Bubba Kush with Fall 97. The effects of Axilla are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that tends to creep up, leaving you feeling tingly and giggly in all the right places. Axilla is 17% THC, making it a great choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Axilla is ideal for evening use and pairs well with relaxing activities like reading a book or introspective thinking. Some consumers say this strain causes the munchies, so make sure you have some snacks on hand while you partake. The aroma of Axilla is diluted until you open up the buds and release a pungent jet fuel smell. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress. According to growers, Axilla flowers into purple buds nugs that glisten in the light from heavy trichome coverage. This strain has an average flowering time of 56-60 days and will produce a high yield. This strain was originally bred by The Bank Genetics.
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
