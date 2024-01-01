HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Baby Turtle
Baby Turtle is a hybrid weed strain bred by Wiz Khalifa’s Khalifa Kush team, and made from a genetic cross of Khalifa Kush x Jokerz #31. This is a potent, relaxing strain deserving of a spot in a lineup of “straight GAS,” with the bag appeal of purple and green buds in a blizzard of trichomes to match. Baby Turtle exudes a blend of pine, lemon, earth, and sour gas notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Baby Turtle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
