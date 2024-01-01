Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Baby Turtle

Baby Turtle is a hybrid weed strain bred by Wiz Khalifa’s Khalifa Kush team, and made from a genetic cross of ​​Khalifa Kush x Jokerz #31. This is a potent, relaxing strain deserving of a spot in a lineup of “straight GAS,” with the bag appeal of purple and green buds in a blizzard of trichomes to match. Baby Turtle exudes a blend of pine, lemon, earth, and sour gas notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Baby Turtle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Baby Turtle

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Baby Turtle products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Baby Turtle near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight