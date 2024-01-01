stock photo similar to Badger Milk
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 32%CBD

Badger Milk

Badger Milk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and Triple OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Badger Milk is 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Ted’s Buds, the average price of Badger Milk typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Badger Milk’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Badger Milk, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Badger Milk

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Badger Milk products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Badger Milk near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight