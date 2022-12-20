Banana Dream
Banana Dream effects are mostly energizing.
Banana Dream potency is higher THC than average.
Banana Dream is a Sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Banana Cheese. Banana Dream is 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Dream effects make them feel talkative, uplifted, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Dream when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Banana Dream features an aroma and flavor profile of tree fruit, pepper], and blue cheese. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Dream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Banana Dream sensations
Strain flavors
Banana Dream helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
