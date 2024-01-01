stock photo similar to Banana Fig
Hybrid

Banana Fig

Banana Fig is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Fig Farms and made from a genetic cross of Purple Fig x Banana Split. This is a sedating, joyful strain with a strong palate of banana, sweet, and spicy notes with bag appeal to match; big, nodular buds in purple and green shine with trichomes. Banana Fig suits experienced consumers, and they love it—it won the Indica category at the 2017 Northern California High Times Cannabis Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Fig, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

