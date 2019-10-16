ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 84 reviews

Banana Split

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Banana Split
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet. 

 

Effects

65 people reported 433 effects
Happy 66%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 47%
Focused 43%
Stress 27%
Depression 21%
Pain 18%
Anxiety 18%
Fatigue 13%
Dry eyes 20%
Dry mouth 20%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

84

Similar strains

Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Banana Split

Products with Banana Split

