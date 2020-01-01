Banana OG and Purple Punch F2 come together in this frosty treat by Alien Labs. Banana Milk buds come drenched in trichomes and have delicious fruity banana terpenes, making this strain uniquely delicious. It offers consumers a heavy high that may have medicinal properties for people dealing with chronic pain or appetite loss.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
No reviews yet.
Find Banana Milk nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Banana Milk nearby.
Lineage
Products with Banana Milk
Hang tight. We're looking for Banana Milk nearby.