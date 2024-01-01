stock photo similar to Banana Puffy
Hybrid

Banana Puffy

Banana Puffy is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics for the brand Lazer Cat from a genetic cross of Banana OG x Thin Mint. This is a pungent strain ideally harvested for hash production. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Puffy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

