IndicaTHC 30%CBD 1%
Banana Purple Punch Auto
write a review
Banana Purple Punch Auto is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a potent strain on all fronts, with over 30% THC and big terps that flower in approximately 56 days. Banana Purple Punch Auto takes like ripe banana candy with other tropical fruit notes; it’s easy to grow for beginners or those looking for ample sedating yields, though its bud density requires airflow and light exposure monitoring; with care, yields can reach approximately 500 gr/m2 If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Purple Punch Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Purple Punch AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Banana Purple Punch Auto products near you
Similar to Banana Purple Punch Auto near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—