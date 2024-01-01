IndicaTHC 30%CBD 1%

Banana Purple Punch Auto

Banana Purple Punch Auto is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a potent strain on all fronts, with over 30% THC and big terps that flower in approximately 56 days. Banana Purple Punch Auto takes like ripe banana candy with other tropical fruit notes; it’s easy to grow for beginners or those looking for ample sedating yields, though its bud density requires airflow and light exposure monitoring; with care, yields can reach approximately 500 gr/m2 If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Purple Punch Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Purple Punch Auto

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Banana Purple Punch Auto products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Banana Purple Punch Auto near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Banana Purple Punch Auto strain reviews36

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight