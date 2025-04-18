Bananaconda is a marijuana strain from Maine. This indica-dominant hybrid is a cross of Snake Cake X Dual OG #4, and was bred by Honey Sticks Genetics, who is also known for Gypsie Road. Bananaconda may smell like pine and mint, and test very high in THC. The Dual OG parent is a cross of True OG x Banana OG. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.