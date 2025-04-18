Bananaconda
Bananaconda effects are mostly energizing.
Bananaconda is a marijuana strain from Maine. This indica-dominant hybrid is a cross of Snake Cake X Dual OG #4, and was bred by Honey Sticks Genetics, who is also known for Gypsie Road. Bananaconda may smell like pine and mint, and test very high in THC. The Dual OG parent is a cross of True OG x Banana OG. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.
Bananaconda strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Bananaconda strain helps with
- 7% of people say it helps with Depression
- 7% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 7% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bananaconda strain reviews(14)
D........a
April 18, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
j........4
March 27, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
B........z
April 11, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed