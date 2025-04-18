Bananaconda reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bananaconda.
Bananaconda strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Bananaconda strain helps with
- 7% of people say it helps with Depression
- 7% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 7% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
D........a
April 18, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Not sure where Leafly gets “Energizing,” this is a strong Indica. The buds are gorgeous, smells sweet and gassy. The effects are amazing, strong euphoric rushes, calming, everything becomes more enjoyable. Can’t say enough good things about this strain. It will fix you. Enjoy 😉
j........4
March 27, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Quite a lovely strain, got me super baked, super sweet good tasting bud, good head high but still has a good effect with my back pain. 8/10 good fun strain!
B........z
April 11, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Smoked on a few times from CULT out here in AZ, it's honestly a really heavy indica that makes way to a clear head high and munchies. my eyes were heavy. rolls up nice
k........1
April 20, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This strain is my absolute favorite! I find myself just smiling as I go through my day, for no reason just happy. Very uplifting and I can either sleep or get things done on this one. 100% recommend 😊
j........4
April 18, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Super fire grown from a local small batch craft cannabis, family grow smoking live hash resin out of a disposable vape at 3.2 V good smell great insulation great head high and filled the body hairs on the back of my neck tingle as I exhale
c........3
March 25, 2025
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
it's the fruity terpenes will make your brain go berserk. the relaxing OG will make you sit back in your couch and eat plenty of potato chips. how you have to say this with an English accent it makes it so much more acceptable I love bananas
C........i
July 29, 2025
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Sleepy
Can't make it a full star rating for sake of it not being enough OG for my liking. If it had a bit more, "OG Pass The **** Out." It's a heavy eye drooper and body high. Expect to be looking for the fridges' best and most easily accessible food. Flavour was that of a minty- garlicky, skunks ***-hole. NS 🇨🇦 grown by Seativa Farms. Looks were full blown out buds. Squishy but still retention of squish is not bad. Mint coloured tips where pistils are extruding. Light green and even lighter green almost hazy grey-yellow calyx shells. Triched out and just past the first stages of being milky; good indica territory. For flavour and stone atleast in this cut. Flavour is about 7/10. it's too wet still to be really certain about flavours except what is there is 25-30% Dual OG, and the remainder is the "Snakes Cake." --BCA038 Lot# from: Seativa Farms. Smoked on 7-29-2025
b........t
June 18, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
this strain made me remember why I love weed