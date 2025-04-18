Can't make it a full star rating for sake of it not being enough OG for my liking. If it had a bit more, "OG Pass The **** Out." It's a heavy eye drooper and body high. Expect to be looking for the fridges' best and most easily accessible food. Flavour was that of a minty- garlicky, skunks ***-hole. NS 🇨🇦 grown by Seativa Farms. Looks were full blown out buds. Squishy but still retention of squish is not bad. Mint coloured tips where pistils are extruding. Light green and even lighter green almost hazy grey-yellow calyx shells. Triched out and just past the first stages of being milky; good indica territory. For flavour and stone atleast in this cut. Flavour is about 7/10. it's too wet still to be really certain about flavours except what is there is 25-30% Dual OG, and the remainder is the "Snakes Cake." --BCA038 Lot# from: Seativa Farms. Smoked on 7-29-2025