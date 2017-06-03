ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. BC Roadkill
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of BC Roadkill

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

3.9 31 reviews

BC Roadkill

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 31 reviews

BC Roadkill

BC Roadkill is another strain that British Columbia is proud to call their own. This top-shelf strain is rumored to be one of the stinkiest out there (though not in the same way that roadkill is). Growers love this strain for its consistent above average yields and 8 week flowering time. The flowers will be large and purple-blue with red hairs, and they typically reek of skunk and citrus. Its musky aroma is due to its BC Roadkill Skunk parent, which was bred with Deep Chunk to create this hybrid. Consumers also flock to scoop up this Roadkill for its strong buzz that is relaxing and trancey without being a complete knockout. Sleep may come easily, but so may euphoria and happy conversation, making this a daytime choice for many treating anxiety and stress.

Effects

Show all

28 people reported 217 effects
Euphoric 64%
Giggly 50%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 42%
Stress 46%
Anxiety 39%
Pain 32%
Depression 21%
Nausea 21%
Dry mouth 57%
Dry eyes 25%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

31

Show all

Avatar for cvmw
Member since 2013
very much a 'head-high' effect -it creeps up on you ,takes what seems like forever (well ok ...that could be the whole distortion of time thing ) and then suddenly you realize " wow! I am super high" .Works wonderfully well on migranes I had one this morning and a half hour after smoking realize it...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Processean93
Member since 2016
I like strains that have a strong psychedelic edge, with heavy audio and visual sensations, so this became a personal favourite for me. I didn't experience any creeping, it came on fast. Music and visual enhancement, best of any strain I've ever tried. A nice steady euphoria (if that makes sense), w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for jenifer44
Member since 2017
Don't let the name put you off. I do not like strains that cause anxiety or paranoia of any kind so I am very particular with the strains I like, especially hybrids. This is Fun!! A light, euphoric kind of floaty high. I could function comfortably and I felt so nice. I have some social anxiety ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Beats all the higher-priced kush strains around here for me. Not as heavy body high but very strong mind high, has you chasing your train of thought... Can be pretty creative too, (if your short term memory can keep up) and can get you energetic (if you`re not lazy and unmotivated). Lots of laughter
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Spacer1337
Member since 2010
This strain is grown locally from someone I know, but the seeds come from British Columbia. The buds are beautiful with long red hairs and colored purplish-blue. It has a really strong scent hence the name BC Roadkill. When it is smoked the buzz is very euphoric and causes you to become very cre...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocused
more reviews
write a review

Find BC Roadkill nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry BC Roadkill nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Deep Chunk
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
BC Roadkill

Products with BC Roadkill

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for BC Roadkill nearby.

Most popular in