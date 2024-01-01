stock photo similar to Beaver Cookies
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Beaver Cookies
write a review
Beaver Cookies is a hybrid strain bred by Elev8 Seeds, and made from a genetic cross of GMO Cookies x Gary Payton. This strain will have you say “dam!” with a terp profile of sweet and gassy notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beaver Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Beaver CookiesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Beaver Cookies products near you
Similar to Beaver Cookies near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—