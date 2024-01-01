stock photo similar to Beaver Cookies
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Beaver Cookies

Beaver Cookies is a hybrid strain bred by Elev8 Seeds, and made from a genetic cross of GMO Cookies x Gary Payton. This strain will have you say “dam!” with a terp profile of sweet and gassy notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beaver Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

