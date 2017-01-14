ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Bedford Glue
Hybrid

5 reviews

Bedford Glue

Bedford Glue is a Midwest twist on one of the cannabis industry’s rising stars. This strain was created by combining Gorilla Glue #1 with Highwayman, lending a stimulating alertness to Gorilla Glue #1’s robust potency. It has a forest-like aroma with notes of pine, pepper, and herbs. Bedford Glue is generally a heady strain with mild body effects, making it an suitable hybrid for consumers seeking a THC content above 20% without overly debilitating effects. 

 

Reviews

5

Mediradarfan
Member since 2017
This variety of glue strains has a great medical profile . When used. It has no anxiety effects even with ranges of thc in the 20% range and higher . When smoked the onset is quick and is great at pain relief and muscle spasms . This is one of the best medical strains I have found so far that has a ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
jakes9101
Member since 2016
Really good strain, great upbeat high. Bedford Grow has some of the best strains available to Illinois medical patients
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappy
TuffDreamer18
Member since 2017
Very smooth and uplifting. Great choice for the afternoon session. The headyness comes on pretty quick. Smoke too much of it can get you a bit too relaxed.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Bedford Glue

Lineage

First strain parent
Highwayman
parent
Second strain parent
Sister Glue
parent
Strain
Bedford Glue

