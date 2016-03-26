ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4 29 reviews

Belladonna

Belladonna

Belladonna is a mostly sativa strain that also carries good indica characteristics making for a very nice hybrid.  A faster flowering time than typical sativa strains makes Belladonna a favorite among growers.  With a fruity smell and a trippy high Paradise Seeds has bred a winner.

Effects

21 people reported 150 effects
Euphoric 52%
Happy 42%
Creative 33%
Relaxed 33%
Uplifted 33%
Migraines 38%
Stress 33%
Pain 23%
Depression 19%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 33%
Paranoid 23%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Dry eyes 4%

Reviews

29

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
belladonna was a great bud. only smoked it once but i remember when picking it up, the nugs were beautiful with a nice smell. the smoke was very smooth, when i smoke i usually have a few coughing fits but i did not cough one time with this very light and tasty smoke. the smoke wasn't tast as in b...
Avatar for cannabrix
Member since 2015
mellow hypnotic effect. The taste is like slight teriyaki mushroom with liquorice while still maintaining an earthyness.
Avatar for WSWALTER
Member since 2015
Airy buds, really frosty. Thick orange hairs. VERY stinky. Cheese, earth, some fruitiness. I vaped flower- cheese again on inhale and mustiness and strong earth on exhale. Hits fairly quickly but takes about an hour to level off. My head felt pressurized but not in a bad way. I suffer from bad heada...
Avatar for pnwcush
Member since 2016
Very nice head and body high for the recreational marijuana smoker. Doesn't work too well for taking pain away but it will lift your mood and make you feel euphoric. Similar effects to that if PineApple Express but the taste is much more earthy. I had this one with THC levels of 26% and kept me high...
Avatar for yodaoldschool
Member since 2015
What a lovely lady she is grows very well lots red hairs loaded with thc a perfect day time smoke this one little fruity big buds she is one of the nicest strains I ever seen growing watch her go from girl to lady that likes her perfume 🙏 blessing from Yodaoldschool 🙏
Lineage

Strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Strain
Belladonna
Strain child
Crazy Miss Hyde
child

