Belladonna is a mostly sativa strain that also carries good indica characteristics making for a very nice hybrid. A faster flowering time than typical sativa strains makes Belladonna a favorite among growers. With a fruity smell and a trippy high Paradise Seeds has bred a winner.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
29
Anonymous
cannabrix
WSWALTER
pnwcush
yodaoldschool
Find Belladonna nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Belladonna nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Belladonna
Hang tight. We're looking for Belladonna nearby.