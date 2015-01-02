Crazy Miss Hyde is a surprisingly balanced hybrid given her name. She is a lively combination of the uplifting, sativa-dominant Belladona and the powerhouse indica Northern Lights. The buds deliver a potent mixture of earthy flavors like menthol and chocolate with a sweet vanilla influence. The effects tend to be focused in the head, with thought provoking stimulation and creativity that can border on anxiety when over-consumed. With the right dosing the indica influence levels out the effects of Crazy Miss Hyde and induces a relaxing sense of euphoria.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
23
Find Crazy Miss Hyde nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Crazy Miss Hyde nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Crazy Miss Hyde
Hang tight. We're looking for Crazy Miss Hyde nearby.