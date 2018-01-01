Berkeley is rumored to be the super-potent botany project of a student at the prestigious California university of the same name. This strain is certainly an overachiever with its high THC content and lightning fast flowering time—as short as 4 weeks! Berkeley is known to give energetic, buzzy effects. This strain will stimulate your mind, but beware, it may cause anxiety for some consumers.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
22
wilmap47
dwatt1
AriSuperSt0ner
schiz0zen
jaywoodrow
Find Berkeley nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Berkeley nearby.
Photos
Products with Berkeley
Hang tight. We're looking for Berkeley nearby.