We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 36 reviews

Bettie Page

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 36 reviews

Bettie Page

Bettie Page, grown by Liberty Reach Farms in Washington, is a perfectly balanced 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain. This high-THC strain provides mellow euphoria that focuses itself in the cerebral space, encouraging energy rather than lethargy. 

Effects

26 people reported 171 effects
Relaxed 61%
Creative 46%
Happy 42%
Uplifted 38%
Energetic 34%
Stress 30%
Pain 26%
Depression 23%
Fatigue 23%
Eye pressure 11%
Dry mouth 23%
Anxious 15%
Dizzy 7%
Dry eyes 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

36

Avatar for bardahl4
Member since 2015
O.K. this is a real good strain for doing chores, working in the garden or sitting around a kitchen table with friends and talking till mid-night or beyond. I like making art while smoking this strain. It sets my creative juices flowing and gives me energy enough to attack my work with vigor and j...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkative
Avatar for notasmoker86
Member since 2017
This is an excellent strain for daytime use!! I originally went into my dispensary asking for a cartridge of harlequin since it helps me focus and eases my back pain. She was out and suggested Bettie instead- she said it's a mix of jack herer and... something. Anyway, I have ADHD, back pain, muscle ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for AgingEnt
Member since 2015
Got this at Old Toby in Chehalis, WA. See pictures and detailed reviews on my blog - AgingEnt.com --Brand: Jackpot Seaweed Strain: Bettie Page True Hybrid -- Potency Analysis: TTL 19.5% THC 19.2% CBD 0.3% -- Packaging: 5" x 3.25" yellow and clear plastic and mylar rip-top, zip-top bag Cost: $15/gram...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Unbalancedchef
Member since 2015
Great all day kind of smoke. Doesn't zone you out or make you panic. Just turns the "Dial of Life" up a notch or two from where you currently are.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for vikingblood1978
Member since 2015
Bomb! Taste of lavender a little berry to it. Smelled amazing slight fuel berry hints behind it. Definenlty makes the sense of touch enhanced so arousal with this strain. I also felt like creating something regardless what it may be with focus behind it. Thanks Mindrite in Portland
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Photos

User uploaded image of Bettie Page
User uploaded image of Bettie Page
User uploaded image of Bettie Page

