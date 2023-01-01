stock photo similar to Beyond Blueberry
HybridTHC 17.5%CBD

Beyond Blueberry

Beyond Blueberry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Fruity Pebbles OG. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Beyond Blueberry is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Beyond Blueberry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Beyond Blueberry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beyond Blueberry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Similar to Beyond Blueberry near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight