Big Black
aka Big Black Indica
Big Black effects are mostly calming.
Big Black is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Big Black - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Big Black strain effects
Big Black strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
