Big Detroit Energy
Big Detroit Energy effects are mostly energizing.
Big Detroit Energy is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, energetic, and tingly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Big Detroit Energy, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Big Detroit Energy weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Big Detroit Energy sensations
Big Detroit Energy helps with
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 9% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Big Detroit Energy products near you
Similar to Big Detroit Energy near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—