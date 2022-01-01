Big Dipper
Big Dipper potency is higher THC than average.
Cookies’ Big Dipper is a 2022 marijuana strain bred by ‘Jay’ from a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Zkittlez. The indica hybrid Big Dipper not only looks big, dark, and shiny like the constellation. It’s got those refined dessert terps: thick, creamy, fruity, gassy, and sherbert. Notes of red roses, fruit candy, and sweet cream smoke perfume a room. Testing at 36% THC, we like just chilling on this happy, creative, joyful head and body high. (Not to be confused with another, less notable Big Dipper strain that’s a Pink Kush variety.)
