Big Z is a cannabis strain bred by Cookies. Big Z is a cross between The Original Z and Runtz. Big Z combines two of the best of the last decade with both of its parents winning Strain of The Year and were contenders for the prize on other occasions. Big Z is easier to grow than the original with a higher yield and faster finish.
