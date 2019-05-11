ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

5 2 reviews

Bingo Pajamas

Bingo Pajamas

Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Bingo Pajamas crosses Queen Kudra and Appalachia Green Man. This light and pleasant hybrid has notes of pear and apple that are accompanied by musky grapes and champagne. With a silly buzz, this welcoming and refreshing strain will leave you oozing with happiness so you can curl up with your favorite comedy movie, munchies in hand. 

Avatar for Hello315
Member since 2018
One of the best strains out imo. Great look, density, smell and taste. It would definitely be on my list of things/strains to bring on a trip. Great for day AND night.. 5 stars!
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for LyricalGolem
Member since 2019
the bee's knees. picked up from Commcan in Millis. flower was fluff n' sweet, so tasty and what a buzz. feels like a hybrid, I'm not sure what it is due to the lack of information online. I've enjoyed it immensely outside, especially hikes in the woods. very happy strain. sex is the bomb with bingo ...
Happy
