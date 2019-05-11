Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Bingo Pajamas crosses Queen Kudra and Appalachia Green Man. This light and pleasant hybrid has notes of pear and apple that are accompanied by musky grapes and champagne. With a silly buzz, this welcoming and refreshing strain will leave you oozing with happiness so you can curl up with your favorite comedy movie, munchies in hand.
