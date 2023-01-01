Bitch Fuel
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Bitch Fuel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Bitch Fuel. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Bitch Fuel
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bitch Fuel strain effects
Bitch Fuel strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bitch Fuel products near you
Similar to Bitch Fuel near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—