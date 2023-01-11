Black Banana Cookies
aka Black Banana
Black Banana Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Black Banana Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana Fire Cookies and Blackberry Kush. This powerhouse strain produces big, frosty nuggets with vivid color profiles. When smoking Black Banana Cookies, you can expect to taste tropical bananas and berries with just a hint of cookie flavor.
Black Banana Cookies strain effects
Black Banana Cookies strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
