Black Eyed Katy
Black Eyed Katy effects are mostly calming.
Black Eyed Katy potency is lower THC than average.
Black Eyed Katy is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, uplifted, and sleepy. Black Eyed Katy has 14% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Black Eyed Katy, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Black Eyed Katy
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Black Eyed Katy strain effects
Black Eyed Katy strain flavors
Black Eyed Katy strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Black Eyed Katy products near you
Similar to Black Eyed Katy near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—