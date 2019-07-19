ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Black Lotus
Hybrid

4.5 6 reviews

Black Lotus

Black Lotus

Black Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a mixture of famous Pacific Northwest seed stock and Bodhi’s own Snow Lotus. This heavy strain has a spicy, earthy flavor and a pungent aroma that calls out to its Afgooey lineage. The addition of ‘87 UW Black Hashplant piles on the physical relaxation and gives the aroma a sweet and spicy kick. This elusive strain leaves a strong sedating buzz in the body, leading consumers toward rest and relaxation. It should be utilized after dark to maximize the sleepy effects central to these potent genetics. 

gbcooper
Member since 2016
Good strain for potency and taste, heavy on the Indica side so good for evening relaxation, has a creeper high so start with a low dose first, a couple of good drags should do
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Strain
Black Lotus

