Black Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a mixture of famous Pacific Northwest seed stock and Bodhi’s own Snow Lotus. This heavy strain has a spicy, earthy flavor and a pungent aroma that calls out to its Afgooey lineage. The addition of ‘87 UW Black Hashplant piles on the physical relaxation and gives the aroma a sweet and spicy kick. This elusive strain leaves a strong sedating buzz in the body, leading consumers toward rest and relaxation. It should be utilized after dark to maximize the sleepy effects central to these potent genetics.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
Find Black Lotus nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Black Lotus nearby.
Lineage
Products with Black Lotus
Hang tight. We're looking for Black Lotus nearby.