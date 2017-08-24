ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blackberry Fire
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blackberry Fire

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.8 25 reviews

Blackberry Fire

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

Blackberry Fire
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Blackberry Fire by Purple Caper Seeds is a fuel-flavored cross of Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady. This strain was awarded 2nd place at the 2016 HempCon Cup Awards. Its terpene profile is less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit throughout. This strain’s long-lasting buzz lends itself to consumers seeking resilient physical effects.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

25

write a review

Find Blackberry Fire nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blackberry Fire nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blackberry Fire

Lineage

Strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Strain
Blackberry Fire

Products with Blackberry Fire

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blackberry Fire nearby.

Most popular in