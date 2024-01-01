stock photo similar to Blackberry Moonshine
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 18.5%CBD

Blackberry Moonshine

Blackberry Moonshine is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blackberry and Prime Moonshine. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Blackberry Moonshine is 18.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Hytiva, the average price of Blackberry Moonshine typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blackberry Moonshine’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blackberry Moonshine, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Blackberry Moonshine

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blackberry Moonshine products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blackberry Moonshine near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight