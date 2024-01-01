stock photo similar to Blickey
Blickey
Blickey is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Bacio Gelato x Zawtlatti, combining Gelato doughy terps with Zawtlatti diesel. This produces sturdy, stretchy plants with deep purple buds. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blickey, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
