HybridTHC 22.5%CBD

Blood Moon

aka Bloodmoon

Blood Moon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between EmergenC and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blood Moon is 22.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and Cookies, the average price of Blood Moon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blood Moon’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blood Moon, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



