ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blood Orange Sorbet
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Blood Orange Sorbet
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Blood Orange Sorbet

Blood Orange Sorbet

Bred by DNA Genetics for their Sorbet lineup, Blood Orange Sorbet is a cross between the famous Tangie and Sorbet. This cross takes the distinct citrus flavor profile of Tangie and adds a smooth creaminess that makes for a mouthwatering treat. The strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid that produces dense colas resulting in a relaxing and happy high. Blood Orange Sorbet may keep you grinning ear to ear as you enjoy a high that makes everything feel right.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

Show all

write a review

Find Blood Orange Sorbet nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blood Orange Sorbet nearby.

Products with Blood Orange Sorbet

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blood Orange Sorbet nearby.

Most popular in