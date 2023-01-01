Blowfish F4
Blowfish F4 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oregon Funk and Blue Dot. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blowfish F4 is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Blowfish F4 features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Blowfish F4 typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Blowfish F4’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blowfish F4, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
