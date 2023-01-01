stock photo similar to Blowfish F4
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Blowfish F4

Blowfish F4 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oregon Funk and Blue Dot. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blowfish F4 is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Blowfish F4 features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Blowfish F4 typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Blowfish F4’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blowfish F4, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Blowfish F4

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blowfish F4 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blowfish F4 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight