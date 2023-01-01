Blu Froot
Blu Froot is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sex On The Beach and Black And Blue. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blu Froot is known to have an average THC content of around 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Blu Froot features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Blu Froot typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blu Froot's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blu Froot, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Blu FrootOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blu Froot products near you
Similar to Blu Froot near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—