ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Buddha
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blue Buddha

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.9 8 reviews

Blue Buddha

Blue Buddha

Blue Buddha is an indica-dominant strain with heavy body effects. Created by crossing Oregon Blueberry and Buddha’s Sister, this strain’s bouquet is thick with pepper and fruity terpenes. The flavor is delicate with notes of tea and sweet berries, leaving herbaceous sweetness on the palate. Blue Buddha’s effects are initially uplifting and cerebral, but quickly creep onto the body, weighing the consumer to the couch and stoning the mind. This strain caters to consumers seeking to curb ADD, ADHD, and chronic stress, allowing the consumer to forget their problems and mellow out.      

Strain spotlight

Reviews

8

Show all

Avatar for NutMeg2940
Member since 2017
This was a very strong high. Something that does not knock you out from the get go but it does leave you in your head a lot. Rather antisocial. However, dry mouth was definitely a thing. I felt a little more out of control when it came to socializing, I struggled to respond or keep up with conver...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for weediquette88
Member since 2016
If the strain is grown correctly, it will give off strong aromas of blueberry, cheese, and tea! It also has a very exceptionally smooth taste, and a very pungent Skunky smell! Great for night time, few tokes of this stuff, and you're out for the count.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ultimate86Man
Member since 2017
Blue Buddha is a very unique high that combines the heavy stone of Romulan with the wild euphoria of LA confidential. It's like Blue Dream for night-time that makes you want to try it's predecessor Purple Buddha.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for fatlstonerz
Member since 2017
very enjoyable high, sticky buds with a pungent smell that hits your nose right when u tear the seal off. I smoked 1 bong bowl of this and I was stoned I didnt need to smoke more and I was couchlocked for a good long time .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lilkeith48
Member since 2015
crazy purple buds
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Blue Buddha nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Buddha nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blue Buddha
User uploaded image of Blue Buddha
User uploaded image of Blue Buddha

Products with Blue Buddha

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Buddha nearby.

Most popular in