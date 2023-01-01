stock photo similar to Blue Cherry Gelato
IndicaTHC 26%CBD 1%

Blue Cherry Gelato

You know how some strains have names that have nothing to do with the plant’s profile? This isn’t one of those. Blue Cherry Gelato is a new, ice-cool hybrid strain from THC Design, with blue-tinted buds to match. The berry-blasted, dough-laced terps come from a mix of its Blue Nerdz and Lemon Cherry Gelato parent strains that express in limonene, myrcene, and linalool. These also contribute to Blue Cherry Gelato’s soothing, couchlock effects; take a blueberry-flavored load off. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.  



