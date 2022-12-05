Blue Ocean
Blue Ocean effects are mostly energizing.
Blue Ocean is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, energetic, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blue Ocean, before let us know! Leave a review.
Blue Ocean sensations
Blue Ocean helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
