HybridTHC 20%CBD

Blue Orca

Blue Orca is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and 76 Thai Stick. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blue Orca is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Swami Organic Seeds, the average price of Blue Orca typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Orca’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Orca, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


