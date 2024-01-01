stock photo similar to Blue Rocket
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Blue Rocket

Blue Rocket is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apollo 11 and Blueberry. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blue Rocket is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Eskobar Seeds, the average price of Blue Rocket typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Rocket’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Rocket, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



